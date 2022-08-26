NHL News: Lehner, Vrana, Salary Cap, World Cup, and Russian Players

Double hip surgery for Robin Lehner

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that goaltender Robin Lehner needed double hip surgery. He’s already had one surgery and will be having the other at a later date.

Greg Wyshynski: McCrimmon said they will start the season using Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson in net. Lehner will be out all season.

Jakub Vrana was able to fully train this offseason

Tom Gulitti: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana said that he’s been able to do full training this offseason. He had shoulder surgery last offseason.

Vrana said that he’d been dealing with should issues for two years before having the surgery.

The salary cap could significantly increase after the 2023-24 season

Sportsnet: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that the salary cap could significantly increase after the 2023-24 NHL season.

“I’ve seen some preliminary estimates recently which would make me more optimistic on the cap gong up sooner whether that’s in two seasons or three seasons, I think it’s more likely than not two seasons rather than three,”

World Cup of Hockey on track for 2024

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The NHL and NHLPA are moving ahead with plans to host a 2024 World Cup of Hockey in February that will have at least eight National teams with games in North America and Europe. Deputy commish Daly:

“We still want to play one pool in Europe, a preliminary round pool in Europe and a preliminary round pool in North America and move the semifinals and the final to a different city in North America likely,” he said. “I think that short list would universally encompass more traditional hockey markets.”

Daly on how closely they are monitoring Russian players as they get ready for training camp

Tom Gulitti: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly when asked how closely they are monitoring Russian players for issues as they’ll start returning for training camps.

“Our information on that is really through our clubs and at least at this stage, knock on wood, I think most of our Russian players are already back in their NHL cities so hopefully we won’t have a huge issue there.

Obviously, there is the one very notable exception with the Philadelphia players (goalie Ivan Fedotov) and I don’t have the latest update on his status but I think at this point the club is proceeding on the assumption that he’s not going to be available for them this year.”