NHL News: Lightning, Canadiens, Predators, Oilers, and the Islanders

The Lightning sign Nick Perbix

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a one-year entry-level deal that will kick in next season. He has spent the past three years at St. Cloud State.

The Lightning drafted Perbix in the sixth round of the 2017 draft.

He has signed an ATO and will finish the year at Syracuse (AHL).

Cap Friendly: He’ll have an $842,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played and $70,000 minor league salary.

The Canadiens sign Lucas Condotta

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed forward Lucas Condotta to a one-year entry-level contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, an $80,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

He spent four years at UMass-Lowell, captaining the team this past season.

He’s expected to sign ATO and finish the season with Laval (AHL).

The Predators sign Spencer Stastney

Nashville Predators: The Predators have signed defenseman Spencer Stastney to a two-year entry-level contract that will kick in next season.

Stastney was drafted in the fifth round, 131st overall, in the 2018 NHL draft. He spent four years at the University of Notre Damn.

The Oilers sign Xavier Bourgault

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Xavier Bourgault to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1,167,500 AAV.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $177,500 in Schedule ‘A’ performance bonuses.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $250,000 in Schedule ‘A’ performance bonuses.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $300,000 in Schedule ‘A’ performance bonuses.

Zach Parise contract with the Islanders

Puck Pedia: Zack Parise’s one-year deal with the New York Islanders carries a $750,000 salary cap hit and a $1.5 million AAV.

He’ll have a base salary of $750,000 and a$750,000 in games played.