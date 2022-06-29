NHL News: Lightning Injuries, No Grievance Date, Stars, Golden Knights, Vasilevskiy and Sipping from the Cup

Injured Lightning

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Julien BriseBois updating their injuries.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a meniscus injury starting the playoffs.

Anthony Cirelli had a shoulder/AC joint sprain against the NY Rangers and dislocated his shoulder against the Avalanche.

Nikita Kucherov sprained his MCL against the Avalanche.

Nick Paul had a shoulder/AC joint sprain against the NY Rangers and an MCL sprain against the Avalanche.

Corey Perry had a shoulder/AC joint sprain against the NY Rangers.

Brayden Point had a significant quad tear against the Maple Leafs.

Ryan McDonagh had a mangled finger after blocking a shot against the Rangers.

Brandon Hagel fractured his foot against the Panthers

Joe Smith: Cirelli is likely the one that will require surgery.

Curtis Pashelka: Free agency begins in about two weeks and there is no date for the resumption of Evander Kane’s grievance involving the NHL and San Jose Sharks.

The Stars sign Joseph Cecconi

Saad Yousef: The Dallas Stars have re-signed defenseman Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract.

Right-handed defenseman in the Stars organization that are under contract: Jani Hakanpaa, Alex Petrovic, Dawson Barteaux and Joseph Cecconi. John Klingberg UFA.

Cap Friendly: He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $150,000 in the minors with $175,000 guaranteed.

The Golden Knights hire Stevens and Burke

Jesse Granger: The Vegas Golden Knights have named John Stevens as an assistant coach and added Sean Burke as a director or goaltending.

Andrei Vasilevskiy joins a group three

Greg Harvey: “Goalies in NHL history to win 60+ Playoff Games, 2+ Stanley Cups, 1+ Smythe Trophy, & 1+ Vezina Trophy:

Patrick Roy

Billy Smith

Ken Dryden

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Vasilevskiy has done this in just 8 seasons and he still is only 27 years old!”

A large sippy Cup