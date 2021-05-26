NHL News: Lightning, Islanders, Avs, Oilers, Blues and Injury Updates

McDonagh and Maroon fined

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment.

NHL Player Safety: Lightning forward Pat Maroon was fined $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of Monday’s game.

Attendance increase for Islanders

Brian Compton: The New York Islanders will have around 9,000 at tonight’s game. That is an increase from 6,800 in Games 3 and 4.

Avs sign Foudy

Mike Chambers: The Colorado Avalanche have signed Jean-Luc Foudy to a three-year entry-level contract.

Gretzky steps down from Oilers position

Wayne Gretzky: “With great appreciation, I wanted to let everyone know that I have decided to step away as Vice Chairman of the Edmonton Oilers effective today.

The Oilers, their fans, and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades – and that will never end. Given the pandemic and other life changes, I realize I will not be able to dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.

I want to thank Daryl & Renee Katz, their family, and entire team for all the support and friendship these last several years, and wish them nothing but success.

Turner announce hires

Sean Shapiro: Turner sports hockey hires – Wayne Gretzky, Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk.

Perron on getting COVID

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward David Perron on finding out that he had COVID: “I found out just like we test everyday. I just got the result from Ray and yeah, just many things were leaning toward a false positive, but I ended up having COVID.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Perron said that he only had symptoms for three-four days and that he might have been available for Game 5.

Perron added that he was vaccinated.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin returned to the lineup.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Alex Newhook would be ready to go in Game 1 this weekend.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Eric Staal returned to the lineup and Artturi Lehkonen was out.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson missed last night’s game. He remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith is not available for Game 6.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno missed last night’s game.