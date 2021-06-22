NHL News: Lightning, Senators, Canadiens, Sharks, Stars, and Players Exempt From Expansion Draft

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on injured Erik Cernak or Jan Rutta. Cernak was a late scratch last night and they weren’t sure on Rutta yet.

Another RFA leaves the Senators

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators restricted free agent forward Jonathan Davidsson has signed with HV71 in the Allsvenskan. The Senators will need to qualify him to retain his rights. He’s only played 30 games in the AHL the past two years due to injuries.

Muray Pam: Other RFAs who have left the team include Vitaly Abramov, Olle Alsing, Hubert Labrie and Marcus Hogberg.

Canadiens re-sign Dauphin

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens have signed pending Group 6 UFA forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract extension worth $750,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the minors with $215,000 guaranteed.

Sharks re-sign Nieto and ink some AHL deals

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks have signed Matt Nieto to a two-year contract extension.

Curtis Pashelka: Nieto’s deal has an AAV of $850,000.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks AHL signings include forwards Joe Garreffa, Krystof Hrabik and Kyle Topping and defenseman Montana Onyebuchi and Nick Cicek.

The Stars re-sign Comeau

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Blake Comeau to a one-year, $1 million deal.

He was coming off a three-year deal with a $2.4 million salary cap hit.

Players who are exempt from the Seattle Kraken expansion draft due to injury

The league has identified 18 players that are exempt from the Expansion Draft due to Injury All 18 players are displayed below Keep in mind pending UFAs who’ve already announced retirement are included as their contracts don’t expire until Free Agencyhttps://t.co/DP5mKUfZ26 pic.twitter.com/wAx63gC1hs — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 21, 2021

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw are exempt from the expansion draft due to their injuries. Forward Jonathan Toews is eligible for the expansion draft and will need to be protected unless is waives his no-movement clause.