NHL News: Limited Fans for the Leafs and Senators, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Ease of Ontario restrictions … sort of

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The province of Ontario announced yesterday that teams in Ontario – Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators – are allowed to have 500 fans starting on January 31st. On February 21st they can increase to 50 percent, and March 14th they can go to full capacity.

The Senators play 11 home games between now and February 21st. That is basically 25 percent of their home games this year.

When the Maple Leafs were allowed to 1,000 fans on New Year’s Day, they didn’t even bother selling tickets.

In COVID protocol

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks Troy Terry, Cam Fowler, Anthony Stolarz and Josh Manson are still in protocol.

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Jordan Martinook has been placed in COVID protocol.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forwards Kirby Dach and Brett Connolly are their only two in protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zach Hyman and goaltender Stuart Skinner have been placed in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko have been put in COVID protocol.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone and defenseman Nic Hague are in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks Simon Benoit is out of COVID protocol.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome is out of protocol.

Adam Kimelman: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek is out of COVID protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Kyle Turris is out of COVID protocol.

Lisa Dillman: Los Angeles Kings forward Carl Grundstrom was activated from COVID protocol.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Mattias Ekholm has been removed from protocol.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Danton Heinen are out of protocol.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon and goaltender Eric Comrie are coming out of COVID protocol