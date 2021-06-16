NHL News: Lindblom, Ducks, Gallant, Pageau, Dal Colle, Hanley, Bastain, Pour and Chyzowski

Lindbolm takes home the Masterton

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom win the Bill Masterton Memorial trophy.

Ducks add two to their coaching staff

John Hoven: The Anaheim Ducks have added Mike Stothers as an assistant coach.

Darren Dreger: The Ducks have added former Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward to their coaching staff.

Kirk Muller had been a candidate for a position as well but he joined the Flames staff.

Gallant’s four-year deal

Pierre LeBrun: Gerard Gallant‘s contract with the NY Rangers is believed to be for four years and around $3.5 million per season.

A couple of injury notes

Tom Gulitti: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that they held forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau out for the final 6:28 of the third period as a precaution after he tweaked something.

Trotz added that he expects Pageau to be ready for Game 3 on Thursday.

Mollie Walker: Islanders coach Trotz said that forward Michael Dal Colle is “getting close.” He had remained back on Long Island while the team had been in Tampa.

Trotz added that he believes that Dal Colle will begin skating with the team when they return.

Dallas Morning News: The Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Haley underwent surgery yesterday to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Hanley had signed a two-year, one-way contract back in April.

Devils re-sign Bastian

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have re-signed RFA forward Nathan Bastian to a two-year contract with an AAV of $825,000.

He’ll have a $775,000 salary next year and $875,000 in 2022-23.

Sam Kasan: Bastian after signing the deal.

“It feels really good,” Bastian told NJD.TV’s Amanda Stein. “Obviously, it’s a bit of a relief for me. It’s something I’ve been working towards for years now. To be locked in for another two years and be part of something that I genuinely believe in, I’m really excited for things.”

Blackhawks sign Pour

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have signed forward Jakub Pour to a two-year contract.

Marlies sign Chyzowski

Toronto Marlies: The Marlies have signed Ryan Chyzowski to a two-year AHL contract.