NHL News: Logan Mailloux, Taylor Hall, Anthony DeAngelo, and Lean Bergmann

Canadiens make a surprising first-round pick

Stephen Whyno: Full statement from Canadiens GM Bergevin on drafting Logan Mailloux.

“By drafting prospect Logan Mailloux with the 31st overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens organization not only selected a promising hockey player, but also a young man who recently admitted to making a serious mistake. The Canadiens are aware of the situation and by no means minimize the severity of Logan’s actions. Logan understands the impact of his actions. His recent public statement is a genuine acknowledgment of his poor behaviour and the first step on his personal journey. We are making a commitment to accompany Logan on his journey by providing him with the tools to mature and the necessary support to guide him in his development. We are also committed to raising awareness among our players about the repercussions of their actions on the lives of others.”

Eric Engels: Bill Daly when asked for a comment on the Canadiens drafting Mailloux: “Not at this point, no. Montreal was free to do what it did.”

Canadiens GM Bergeron had mentioned that a draft eligible prospect can not renounce himself from the draft.

David Pagnotta: Mailloux will be speaking to the media morning.

Greg Wyshynski: “Multiple NHL teams had indicated they might pick Logan Mailloux in the 2nd round of the 2021 Draft despite his renouncing himself from being selected, source tells ESPN. Given that @CanadiensMTL didn’t pick again to No. 63, imagine that’s why they took him at No. 31.”

Hall salary breakdown and clauses

Cap Friendly: Taylor Hall contract breakdown – four years and $24 million.

2021-22: $4,500,000 base salary

2022-23: $6,000,000 base salary + $1,000,000 signing bonus

2023-24: $6,250,000 base salary + $1,000,000 signing bonus

2024-25: $5,250,000 base

Cap Friendly: Hall’s contract clauses

2021-22: NMC

2022-23: NMC + M-NTC (16 team no trade list)

2023-24: NMC + M-NTC (10 team no trade list)

2024-25: NMC + M-NTC (10 team no trade list)

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins GM Don Sweeney: “The Bruins are excited Taylor wanted to remain a Boston Bruin and we are thrilled to have signed him to a multi-year contract…He fit seamlessly into our locker room and will be an integral part of our organization’s goal to compete for the Stanley Cup.”

DeAngelo and Bergmann on waivers

Chris Johnston: The New York Rangers put Anthony DeAngelo on waivers for the purpose of a buy out. The San Jose Sharks put Lean Bergmann on waivers.

Chris Johnston: DeAngelo will be bought out for a third of his contract. Bergmann’s contract will be mutually terminated.

Puck Pedia: DeAngelo’s buyout cap hit for the Rangers.

2021-22: $383,000 Cap Hit / $4.42 million savings

2022-23: $883,000 Cap Hit/Cost