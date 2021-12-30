NHL News: Lower Quarantine Time, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Lower quarantine period if local authorities approve

Frank Seravalli: If it’s allowed by local health authorities, the NHL will allow a five-day isolation period with a negative test. Teams were sent a memo yesterday with the updated protocol.

In to COVID protocol

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson has been placed in COVID protocol.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle remains the only Bruin in COVID protocol.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have put defenseman Gavin Bayreuther in COVID protocol.

Dallas Stars: The Stars have placed forwards Jamie Benn and Luke Glendening, and defenseman Ryan Suter in COVID protocol. They join Radek Faksa, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Esa Lindell, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Owen Tippett is practicing with the team but is still in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Paul Byron and goaltender Cayden Primeau were put in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Jimmy Vesey has been put in COVID protocol.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen has been added to COVID protocol.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Defenseman Timothy Liljegren was put in COVID protocol.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks forwards Brock Boeser and Phil Di Giuseppe are in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner is out of COVID protocol and was back practicing.

Detroit Red Wings: Forwards Sam Gagner and Joe Veleno are out of COVID protocol.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau is out of COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Peterson has been activated from COVID protocol.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson is out of protocol.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward James Neal was on the ice yesterday and must have had a couple of negative tests as he was placed in protocol on December 26th.

Samantha Pell: Coming out of protocol are Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and and T.J. Oshie.