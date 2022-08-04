NHL News: Mangiapane, Bemstrom, Blidh, Yamamoto and Bratt

Salary breakdown for Andrew Mangiapane

Puck Pedia: The salary breakdown for Andrew Mangiapane’s new three-year, $5.8 million per year deal that covers two years of unrestricted free agency.

2022-23: $4.8 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2023-24: $5.8 million

2024-25: $5.8 million

The Blue Jackets re-sign Emil Bemstrom

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Emil Bemstrom to a two-year contract worth $1.8 million – a $900,000 salary cap hit.

The Avalanche sign Anton Blidh

Ryan Boulding: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Anton Blidh to a one-year contract.

The Oilers re-sign Kailer Yamamoto

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year contract with a $3.1 million salary cap hit.

The signing puts their projected salary cap hit at $6.8 million over the cap ceiling with 21 players under contract – 12 forward, seven defense and two goalies.

Oscar Klefbom ($4.167 million) and Mike Smith ($2.2 million) will eventually go on the LTIR. The would still put them $423,000 over the cap.

Ryan McLeod is their remaining RFA.

Puck Pedia: Yamamoto salary breakdown. He’ll be owed a $3.2 million qualifying offer and would be two years from unrestricted free agency.

2022-23: $2.7 million salary with a $300,000 signing bonus

2023-24: $3.2 million salary

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: With McLeod still needing a contract, the Oilers are going to have to make at least one trade to get salary cap compliant.

Devils and Jesper Bratt avoid salary arbitration

New Jersey Devils: The Devils and forward Jesper Bratt avoided salary arbitration and agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.45 million. He will be an RFA again at the end of next season.

Cap Friendly: Comparable contracts for Bratt were:

1. Kevin Fiala ($5.1M x 1)

2. Patrik Laine ($7.5M x 1)

3. Patrik Laine ($6.75M x 2)

Cap Friendly Depth Charts: Most points by players taken in the 2016 draft and where they were selected.

Auston Matthews – 457 (1)

Matthew Tkachuk – 382 (6)

Patrik Laine – 327 (2)

Alex Debrincat – 307 (39)

Clayton Keller – 256 (7)

Pierre-Luc Dubois – 239 (3)

Jesper Bratt – 203 (162)

Jesper Bratt, signed 1x$5.45M by NJ, is a speedy offensive winger who was one of the best in the league this year at creating scoring chances. Ranked among the top forwards in shot assists, high-danger passes, chances, and rush offence in 2021-22. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/RViJToIUk4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 3, 2022