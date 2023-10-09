NHL News: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Ducks, Senators, Red Wings, IR and Waivers

The Maple Leafs and Canucks make a small trade
Ben Kuzma: The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2024 fifth-round pick.
“He’s kind of a heavier and grittier guy,” Tocchet said of the 6-foot-1, 195 pound Hollidaysburg, Penn. native. “A really good skater, who can score some goals and it was a chance to acquire more of a stickier guy. He’s a penalty killer, too, and he and Teddy (Blueger) killed penalties together in Pittsburgh.”
Lafferty was drafted 113th overall by the Penguins back in 2014.
Lafferty carries a $1.15 million cap hit and will be a UFA after this season.
The Ducks release Zack Kassian
Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have released forward Zack Kassian from his PTO.
The Senators release Josh Bailey
Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators released forward Josh Bailey from his PTO.
The Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese
Frank Seravalli: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL with $350,000 guaranteed.
Players put on the IR
Cap Friendly: Players who were put on the IR yesterday.
Anaheim Ducks – Alex Killorn
Calgary Flames – Jakob Pelletier
Vegas Golden Knights – Alec Martinez, and Zach Whitecloud
Winnipeg Jets – Ville Heinola
Players put on waivers
Cap Friendly: List of players who were put on waivers yesterday.
Anaheim Ducks – Andrew Agozzino, Alex Stalock, and Lassi Thomson
Arizona Coyotes – Travis Boyd, Ivan Prosvetov, and Zach Sanford
Boston Bruins – Patrick Brown, and AJ Greer
Carolina Hurricanes – Dylan Coghlan
Chicago Blackhawks – Joey Anderson
Colorado Avalanche – Riley Tufte
Dallas Stars – Riley Damiani
Detroit Red Wings – Zach Aston-Reese
Edmonton Oilers – Ben Gleason, Raphael Lavoie, and Lane Pederson
Florida Panthers – Zac Daple, Casey Fitzgerald, and John Ludvig
Los Angeles Kings – Jaret Dolan-Anderson
Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia, and Gustav Lindstrom
Ottawa Senators – Boko Imama
Pittsburgh Penguins – Mark Friedman, Magnus Hellberg, Vincent Hinostroza, Colin White, and Radim Zohorna
St. Louis Blues – Mackenzie Maceachern, Calle Rosen, Malcolm Subban, and Nathan Walker
Tampa Bay Lightning – Zach Bogosian, and Gabriel Fortier
Toronto Maple Leafs – Simon Benoit, Kyle Clifford, Dylan Gambrell, Martin Jones, Will Lagesson, and Max Lajoie
Vancouver Canucks – Jack Studnicka, and Christian Wolanin
Vegas Golden Knights – Grigori Denisenko
Winnipeg Jets – Kyle Capobianco, Collin Delia, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
The Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup rings
IT’S HERE AND IT’S BEAUTIFUL ?
The 2023 Stanley Cup Champions now have the bling to show for it ? pic.twitter.com/KGvYdqUPRh
— ? – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 9, 2023