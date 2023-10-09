NHL News: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Ducks, Senators, Red Wings, IR and Waivers

The Maple Leafs and Canucks make a small trade

Ben Kuzma: The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

“He’s kind of a heavier and grittier guy,” Tocchet said of the 6-foot-1, 195 pound Hollidaysburg, Penn. native. “A really good skater, who can score some goals and it was a chance to acquire more of a stickier guy. He’s a penalty killer, too, and he and Teddy (Blueger) killed penalties together in Pittsburgh.”

Lafferty was drafted 113th overall by the Penguins back in 2014.

Lafferty carries a $1.15 million cap hit and will be a UFA after this season.

The Ducks release Zack Kassian

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have released forward Zack Kassian from his PTO.

The Senators release Josh Bailey

Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators released forward Josh Bailey from his PTO.

The Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese

Frank Seravalli: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL with $350,000 guaranteed.

Players put on the IR

Cap Friendly: Players who were put on the IR yesterday.

Anaheim Ducks – Alex Killorn

Calgary Flames – Jakob Pelletier

Vegas Golden Knights – Alec Martinez, and Zach Whitecloud

Winnipeg Jets – Ville Heinola

Players put on waivers

Cap Friendly: List of players who were put on waivers yesterday.

Anaheim Ducks – Andrew Agozzino, Alex Stalock, and Lassi Thomson

Arizona Coyotes – Travis Boyd, Ivan Prosvetov, and Zach Sanford

Boston Bruins – Patrick Brown, and AJ Greer

Carolina Hurricanes – Dylan Coghlan

Chicago Blackhawks – Joey Anderson

Colorado Avalanche – Riley Tufte

Dallas Stars – Riley Damiani

Detroit Red Wings – Zach Aston-Reese

Edmonton Oilers – Ben Gleason, Raphael Lavoie, and Lane Pederson

Florida Panthers – Zac Daple, Casey Fitzgerald, and John Ludvig

Los Angeles Kings – Jaret Dolan-Anderson

Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia, and Gustav Lindstrom

Ottawa Senators – Boko Imama

Pittsburgh Penguins – Mark Friedman, Magnus Hellberg, Vincent Hinostroza, Colin White, and Radim Zohorna

St. Louis Blues – Mackenzie Maceachern, Calle Rosen, Malcolm Subban, and Nathan Walker

Tampa Bay Lightning – Zach Bogosian, and Gabriel Fortier

Toronto Maple Leafs – Simon Benoit, Kyle Clifford, Dylan Gambrell, Martin Jones, Will Lagesson, and Max Lajoie

Vancouver Canucks – Jack Studnicka, and Christian Wolanin

Vegas Golden Knights – Grigori Denisenko

Winnipeg Jets – Kyle Capobianco, Collin Delia, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

