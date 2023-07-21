NHL News: Maple Leafs, Capitals and Blue Jackets

The Maple Leafs hire two coaches

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have hired Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches.

“One of my goals every offseason is to put together the best staff possible to help give us the greatest opportunity for team success,” said Sheldon Keefe. “With Spencer Carbery’s departure to become the head coach of the Washington Capitals, I’m thrilled to add experienced and accomplished coaches like Guy and Mike, as well as how the roles and responsibilities will now be shared amongst our coaching staff moving forward.”

Boucher’s been out of the NHL since 2019. Van Ryn had been an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues for the past five seasons.

Renaud Lavoie: “Guy Boucher was close to be named the Leafs Head Coach in 2015, but Mike Babcock changed his mind at the last second to take the position.”

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe entering the final year of his contract

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expects that a contract extension will get worked out at some point: “It’s something that’s been mentioned for a period of time from Brad (Treliving) that we are going to get to that.”

The Capitals hire two coaches

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have named Kirk Muller as an assistant coach and Kenny McCudden as an assistant/skills coach.

Muller had been an associate coach the Calgary Flames the past two seasons.

McCudden had been an assistant coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets for the past eight seasons.

The Blue Jackets won’t replace McCudden

Aaron Portzline: Have been told that the Columbus Blue Jackets don’t plan on replacing assistant coach Kenny McCudden who is now with the Capitals.