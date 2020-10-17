NHL News: Maple Leafs, Flames, Blue Jackets, Islanders, Rangers and Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed forward Joe Thornton to a one-year contract worth $700,000.

The 41-year old Thornton has recorded 420 goals and 1089 assists for 1509 points in 1636 games.

Patrick Marleau: “For more than two decades, Jumbo and I have been friends, with the vast majority of those years being teammates, too. I now consider him a brother. Toronto has gained a tremendous influence, and we will miss his presence here in San Jose. Good luck in TO!”

Kevin Kurz: Before the news broke yesterday that Thornton had signed with the Maple Leafs, he was calling some of his Sharks teammates to let them know. Logan Couture was one of the players: “That’s just who Joe is. Such a respectful person,”

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract at a $2.425 million salary cap hit.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed Gabriel Carlson to a two-year with $700,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minor next season and a one-way deal for $750,000.

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to a two-year contract.

2020-21: $700,000 NHL, $100,000 Minors, $125,000 Guaranteed

2021-22: $750,000 NHL, $125,000 Minors, $185,000 Guaranteed

NHL.com: The New York Rangers have signed RFAs Gabriel Fontaine and Darren Raddysh

Puck Pedia: The Rangers re-signed defenseman Anthony DeAngelo to a two-year contract.

2020-21: $4.3 million

2021-22: $5.3 million

He’ll be an RFA after the deal and would be owed a $5.3 million qualifying offer.

Cap Friendly: The Rangers re-signed defenseman Alexandar Georgiev to a two-year contract.

2020-21: $2,200,000

2021-22: $2,650,000

Puck Pedia: The Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick accepted his one-year qualifying offer of $874,125.