NHL News: Maple Leafs, Kraken, Blackhawks, Blues and Stamkos

Two Leafs fined

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs Kyle Clifford has been fined $2,500 for high sticking Tampa Bay Lightning’s Corey Perry.

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250 for charging Tampa Bay Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev.

Kraken sign their 2021 2nd round pick

Bob Condor of NHL.com: The Seattle Kraken have signed 2021 2nd round pick, Ryker Evans to a three-year entry-level contract.

The contract will kick in next year and will join the Charlotte of the AHL.

Blackhawks sign their 2021 4th round pick

Chicago Blackhawks: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2021 4th round pick, 105th overall, defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to a three-year entry-level deal.

“Ethan has made tremendous strides in his game over the last few years,” General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “He has really opened our eyes as he showcased a poise with the puck and ability to make plays on the rush this season. Combining those traits with an already strong defensive mentality gives us hope that there is still plenty of room for progression and growth in his game.”

St. Louis Blues 20 goal scorers

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have a league leading eight 20-goal scorers.

Vladimir Tarasenko 33

Pavel Buchnevich 28

David Perron 26

Jordan Kyrou 25

Brayden Schenn 24

Ivan Barbashev 24

Brandon Saad 22

Robert Thomas 20

Steven Stamkos passes Martin St. Louis as the Lightning’s all-time points leader