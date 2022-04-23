NHL News: Maple Leafs, Kraken, Blackhawks, Blues and Stamkos

Two Leafs fined
NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs Kyle Clifford has been fined $2,500 for high sticking Tampa Bay Lightning’s Corey Perry.
NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250 for charging Tampa Bay Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev.
Kraken sign their 2021 2nd round pick
Bob Condor of NHL.com: The Seattle Kraken have signed 2021 2nd round pick, Ryker Evans to a three-year entry-level contract.
The contract will kick in next year and will join the Charlotte of the AHL.
Blackhawks sign their 2021 4th round pick
Chicago Blackhawks: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2021 4th round pick, 105th overall, defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to a three-year entry-level deal.
“Ethan has made tremendous strides in his game over the last few years,” General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “He has really opened our eyes as he showcased a poise with the puck and ability to make plays on the rush this season. Combining those traits with an already strong defensive mentality gives us hope that there is still plenty of room for progression and growth in his game.”
St. Louis Blues 20 goal scorers
Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have a league leading eight 20-goal scorers.
Vladimir Tarasenko 33
Pavel Buchnevich 28
David Perron 26
Jordan Kyrou 25
Brayden Schenn 24
Ivan Barbashev 24
Brandon Saad 22
Robert Thomas 20
Steven Stamkos passes Martin St. Louis as the Lightning’s all-time points leader
In celebration of @RealStamkos91 becoming the @TBLightning All-Time Points leader last night, here is a progressive timeline of the franchise’s point leaders since their 1st season in 1992-93.
Stamkos passes @mstlouis_26 previous record of 953 points! #LightningStrikes ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Va9GpS0w5C
— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) April 22, 2022