NHL News: Marchand, Point, Tanev, and Drafting Two or More Stars

Hip surgeries for Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins: Forward Brad Marchand had hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both of his hops.

He is expected to be out for about six months.

Brayden Point continues to progress

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach said most of their players should be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals – Brandon Hagel and Mikhail Sergachev.

Cooper on Brayden Point: “Is Point closer to playing and round three than he was for him to no question. He’s progressing. But we still don’t know when yet.”

Chris Tanev was beat up

Rick Dhaliwal: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev returned and played with a torn laberum, separated shoulder and a sprained neck.

On drafting two or more stars in one draft

Byron Bader: Since 2004, there have only been eight times (2%), where a team has drafted two or more stars in one draft. Goalies not included

– Washington Capitals 2004

– Pittsburgh Penguins 2004

– Pittsburgh Penguins 2005

– Boston Bruins 2006

– Montreal Canadiens 2007

– Tampa Bay Lightning 2014

– Colorado Avalanche 2009

– Calgary Flames 2016

“In every occurrence of a team drafting multiple stars in a single draft, they outperformed their draft slot significantly (i.e., drafting higher star/NHLer potential than their draft position would have suggested).

Outperforming one’s draft slot significantly over an entire draft doesn’t happen all that often. Only 15% of all team drafts greatly outperform their draft slot (most underperform it or draft right at where they should be expected to).”