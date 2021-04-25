NHL News: Mark Scheifele, Keith Yandle, Elias Pettersson, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Maurice benches Scheifele

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice on benching forward Mark Scheifele: “We have some things we value as a group… we have to adhere to our core values.”

Scott Billeck: “Quite the optics on Scheifele’s benching:

against the top team in the division

on Hockey Night in Canada

with the Jets down 3-1

against one of the centres in Matthews who Scheifele wants to be in the same conversations as”

Ironman Yandle hits 915 games

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Keith Yandle played in his 915th consecutive game, moving into second all-time.

Pettersson regular-season return doubtful

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston said though things are progressing for Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson and wrist injury, it’s doubtful he will return to the lineup before the end of the regular season.

“Pettersson has been making his way back from a wrist injury and recently has resumed skating, but unfortunately it sounds like time is going to run out on his bid to rejoin the team’s playoff push.”

Leafs players helping out Marlies players

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman reported last night that a group of Toronto Maple Leafs players have pooled some money together to help out Toronto Marlies (AHL) players who are only receiving 48 percent of their regular salary.

The AHL league minimum salary is $51,000 before the 52 pay cut they are taking this year and before taxes.

The Leafs had been hoping their gesture was kept quiet.

“I have to give Spezz a lot of credit on this one. He kind of brought it to the forefront from the leadership standpoint, and the leadership group thought it was really important. I think we know — society as a whole, but certainly in our game — how tough a year it is for so many. So, within the organization, we wanted to make sure we try to take care of our own.”

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that he had only heard “rumblings” of what the players had done.