NHL News: Marleau, Avs, Canucks, Maple Leafs, and a New Buyout Strategy?

Marleau ties Howe

NHL Public Relations: San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau played in his 1,767th game last night, tying Gordie Howe for the most games played in NHL history.

No new Avs added

Peter Baugh: No new Colorado Avalanche players were added to the COVID protocol list yesterday. The team is off until at least Wednesday.

Avs on the list: Joonas Donskoi, Philipp Grubauer and Bowen Byram.

Two Canucks remain

Chris Johnston: Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen and defenseman Nate Schmidt are the two remaining Canucks players on COVID protocol list.

Nylander 9 for 9

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander came in close contact with a person who tested positive and had been isolating. He had nine negative tests in nine days before rejoining the team.

“I was pretty nervous. Thank God, nobody got it.”

Chris Johnston: Nylander is off the COVID protocol list and when he returns to the lineup depends on when he thinks his fitness level is good. They play tonight against the Canucks.

A potential new buyout strategy for teams to use?

Puck Pedia: Potential buyout strategy.

“If it costs a 4th Round Pick for a team to retain ~$1.2M for 25% of a season, what’s the cost to retain $500K for a few years? Could we see a new buyout strategy?

Take James Neal #LetsGoOilers for ex. Buyout costs $1.92M/year for 4 years.

However, if #LetsGoOilers retained 50% in a trade to Team A, then Team A retained 25% in a trade to Team B, & Team B bought him out, the buyout cap hits for the next 4 years would be:

Oilers: $960,000/year

Team A: $480,000/year

Team B: $480,000/year

What would #LetsGoOilers or a team need to pay (in draft picks or other assets) to Team A + Team B for them each to have a $480K Cap Hit for the next 4 years?

Is that cost worth it to EDM to save $960K/year cap hit for 4 years?

Perhaps we see this with future buyouts.”