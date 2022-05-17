NHL News: Marner Carjacked, Masterton Finalists, Lambert Hired and DeBoer Fired

Mitch Marner carjacked

Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun: On Monday night at 7:46 p.m. and the Cineplex Theatre on The Queensway, Mitch Marner had his Black Range Rover carjacked by three suspects.

Two of the suspects had handguns and one with a knife.

The suspects approached Marner and said they wanted the vehicle, and Marner said ‘go ahead and take it.’ according to the source.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalists

Elliotte Friedman: The 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalists are Zdeno Chara (Islanders), Kevin Hayes (Flyers) and Carey Price (Canadiens).

The Islanders hire Lane Lambert

New York Islanders: The Islanders have named Lane Lambert as their new head coach.

David Pagnotta: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: “I had the opportunity to work with Lane over the past four years, which includes spending time with him on a one-on-one basis when he served as the interim Head Coach this past season. In my opinion, he is the right person to coach this team.”

The Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer and two assistant coaches

Jesse Granger: The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Pete DeBoer.

SinBin.Vegas: Thoughts on the DeBoer firing:

“From special teams to never-ending goalie controversy to stagnant offense and systems that didn’t maximize many players, a lot of what kept the Golden Knights from reaching their ultimate goal this season and the last two can be pointed at Pete.

However, he was placed in an unwinnable situation. He kept a battered team afloat (1st place on Feb 14) for much longer than expected and was handed a cap-strapped nightmare the entire year; a roster void of depth and continuity. Which was completely beyond his control.”

Jesse Granger: The Golden Knights also fired assistant coaches Steve Spott and Ryan McGill.

