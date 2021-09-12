NHL News: Marody, Kotkov, Senators, and Daily Cap Savings

The Oilers re-sign Marody

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Cooper Marody to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL.

Kotkov to waivers

Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks have put Vladislav Kotkov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Senators going full capacity

TSN: The Ottawa Senators announced that they will be at full seating capacity for this season. Fans have to be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the game.

Fans will need proof of vaccination, photo I.D. and they will still need to wear a mask.

Daily cap savings will be lower this season

Puck Pedia: (thread) “This season is expected to be 200 days for cap calc purposes, as the Olympic Break (19 days) counts towards team’s cap calcs. This is longer than the usual 186 days & last year’s 116.

Some consequences:

Each day under the cap is worth less than last yr, meaning sending player down 1 day provides less benefit this yr (1/200) vs usual (1/186) or 20-21 (1/116) Ex: a $1M player sent down for 1 day is worth $24K of Annual Cap hit that can be added at deadline (41 days left in yr). Last Yr, $1M player sent down 1 day = $37K at deadline.

Expect non-LTIR teams to send players down to minors during Olympic break. A $1M player down for 19 days saves $95K Cap Hit, which is worth $463K Annual Cap Hit that can be added at trade deadline (assuming deadline is the usual 41 days from season end).”