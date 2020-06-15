NHL News: Martin Hanzal, Arizona Coyotes Black Aces, and Playing In Empty Arenas

On Martin Hanzal leaving the NHL

Vaclav Jachim of Hokej.cz: (Google translate) Martin Hanzal hasn’t played in an NHL game since 2018-19 because of back issues. He’s leaving the NHL but he hopes to continue playing back home on a Czech regional team – HC Samson České Budějovice. It is not a top league they are forming, but a group that just wants to keep playing close to home and to not have to travel as much.

Craig Morgan: On the report that foward Martin Hazal is retiring from the NHL. Two months ago Hanzal told that retirement was mostly likely coming but that he would wait until his contract expires before making it official (it expires after this season). His back is good as long as he doesn’t play hockey, that is when issues come back.

Coyotes Black Aces

Craig Morgan: Source on who the Arizona Coyotes will have as their Black Aces for training camp: Forwards Brayden Burke, Hudson Fasching, and Michael Chaput; Defensemen Victor Söderström, Aaron Ness, Kyle Capobianco, and Jordan Gross; and Goaltenders Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov.

On playing games in empty arenas

Sportsnet: On playing games with fans in the stands.

“It’s going to be a unique set of circumstances,” Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. “It’s really just being very open-minded and realizing that what you’re accustomed to is going to be very different, to not really let those things bother you and trying to stay focused on what you can control. “What happens in between the boards is all going to be the same.”

Blake Wheeler says that’s going to be completely different but people need to have another outlet now and that there are going to be a lot of people watching.

“It’s not going to be the same, there’s no doubt about that,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “It sucks, frankly, but we’ve got to do it to get back to playing hockey. I’m sure those fans will be cheering loud in their living rooms. “It’ll suck, but we gotta do what we gotta do.”

Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that there will be less yelling on the bench as you’re not competing with the crowd. Players are going to have to bring their own emotion and they won’t be able to feed off the crowd.