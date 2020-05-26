NHL News: Martinook On The Hurricanes No Vote … NHL Sends Return To Play Memo To Teams

Martinook on the Hurricanes voting against the 24-team playoff format

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the two teams that voted against the 24-team playoff format. Jordan Martinook was the executive board member.

“I feel like if you’re doing the 24-team thing, it basically gives a team a chance that had no chance of making it, which if you play 82 there’s maybe 6, 8% chance that the team in 12th place (in the conference) makes it,” Martinook told the Associated Press. “Nobody’s ever seen this before, but at the end of the day, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are 16 teams, seven games a series.”

Chip Alexander: Martinook said that the Hurricanes aren’t thrilled with the idea of having to play an extra playoff round. They are “fine” with the results and are looking to get back playing: “We’re fully prepared with what we’ve got on the board.”

NHL sends return to play protocol memo to teams

NHL — 21-page memo that was sent to teams – NHL Phased Return To Sport Protocol.

“The health of Player and Club personnel is the League’s top priority, as it relates to adoption of preventative measures to help protect against contraction of COVID-19, as well as procedures regarding detection of infection and transmission of COVID-19. It is also important that Players have an appropriate opportunity for proper conditioning prior to any resumption of game play. The NHL has worked closely with the NHLPA and the Players on the Resumption of Play Committee in establishing the framework for this phased approach, and has also developed this approach with the input of NHL medical, epidemiology and infectious disease experts as well as Club medical personnel. This Protocol, while very comprehensive, cannot mitigate all risk. A range of clinical scenarios exist, from very mild to fatal outcome. COVID-19 generally affects older age groups and those with previously existing medical conditions, more so than younger, and otherwise healthy, individuals, and we recognize that Players and personnel have family and household members who may fall into these vulnerable categories.”

John Shannon: Players and team staff will be tested two days before Phase 2 starts, and will be tested twice a week afterward. Results will be known within 24 hours.

John Shannon: Each team is responsible for testing and if needed, there is a league solution available.