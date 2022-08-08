NHL News: Mason Appleton, Remaining RFAs and UFAs
The Jets and Mason Appleton avoid arbitration

Elliotte Friedman: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed forward Mason Appleton to a three-year contract worth $6.5 million and avoid salary arbitration.

He’ll get $2 million next year and then two years of $2.25 million.

Ken Wiebe: Forward David Gustafsson is now the Jets last RFA.

