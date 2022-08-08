NHL News: Mason Appleton, Remaining RFAs and UFAs

The Jets and Mason Appleton avoid arbitration

Elliotte Friedman: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed forward Mason Appleton to a three-year contract worth $6.5 million and avoid salary arbitration.

He’ll get $2 million next year and then two years of $2.25 million.

Ken Wiebe: Forward David Gustafsson is now the Jets last RFA.

Mason Appleton signs for 3 years in Winnipeg https://t.co/eFOUrSQSQF pic.twitter.com/5TY0yYlfpW — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) August 7, 2022

Mason Appleton re-signs with Winnipeg #GoJetsGo So far he has produced decent numbers as a bottom-six player. He might have a bit of potential this year due to the Jets’ lack of depth up front. It’s now or never for him as an option in fantasy. pic.twitter.com/wkGmPW9vlO — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) August 7, 2022

