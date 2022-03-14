NHL News: Matthews to have a Hearing, Hutton in Protocol, and Injury Updates

Matthews to have a hearing today

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will have a hearing today for his cross-check on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Rare Matthews wires crossed moment pic.twitter.com/FmDr5xocSe — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 13, 2022

Hutton in COVID protocol

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton has been placed in COVID protocol.

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Rickard Rakell missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Josh Manson was activated from the IR returned to the lineup. The Ducks placed forward Sam Steel on the IR.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers will continue to evaluate forward Joe Thornton but coach Andrew Brunette said that he’ll “probably” be good to go for Tuesday.

David Pagnotta: Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown and defenseman Matt Roy missed last night’s game.

LA Kings PR: The Kings put Brown and Drew Doughty on the IR.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen is out with an upper-body injury.

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp left after taking a high hit from St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. Copp had recently missed six games with his fourth career concussion. There was no update after the game and the Jets don’t practice until Tuesday.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Elias Pettersson missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights activated forward Nolan Patrick from the IR.