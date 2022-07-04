NHL News: McDonagh, Bowness, Pilut, Mellanby, and Bonus Overages

On why McDonagh waived to go to Nashville

Here’s Ryan McDonagh on why he waived his no trade clause to come to Nashville and play for the #Preds pic.twitter.com/hzwAdBJ71D — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) July 3, 2022

Jets deal with Rick Bowness is official

Pierre LeBrun: Rick Bowness signs a two-year deal to be the Winnipeg Jets head coach for $2.5 million per season

Pilut’s KHL contract terminated

Brayton J. Wilson: Lawrence Pilut‘s contract with Traktor of the KHL has been terminated.

(Pilut last played in the NHL with the Sabres in 2019-20)

Mellanby out of Sharks running?

Kevin Weekes: Scott Mellanby is one of the finalists for the San Jose Sharks GM position but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up with another team soon.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: So after Weekes report, the Sharks could be down to two candidates – Ray Whitney and Mike Grier. Interim GM Joe Will said on Friday they had three to five candidates, so maybe there are two other candidates.

With the Draft on Thursday and free agency on July 13th, it would make sense to name the GM before then.

Price of goaltenders

Thomas Drance: “To avoid sticker shock on goaltenders over the next couple of weeks, a reminder:

Average AAV for a starter is $5M.

Average AAV for a backup will exceed $2M next season if 7 Gs sign for $2M or more (Campbell, Husso, Fleury, Kuemper, Oettinger, Samsonov, maybe Greiss, Georgiev).”

Bonus overages for next season

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: 14 teams will have bonus overages next season.

Vancouver: $1.25 million

Montreal: $1,132,500

St. Louis: $1.1 million

Edmonton: $896,000

Dallas: $675,000

Florida: $637,500

Los Angeles: $637,500

Philadelphia: $295,000

Islanders: $245,795

Chicago: $237,500

Toronto: $212,500

Carolina: $112,500

Washington: $100,000

Colorado: $25,000