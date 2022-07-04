NHL News: McDonagh, Bowness, Pilut, Mellanby, and Bonus Overages

On why McDonagh waived to go to Nashville
Here’s Ryan McDonagh on why he waived his no trade clause to come to Nashville and play for the #Preds pic.twitter.com/hzwAdBJ71D
— Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) July 3, 2022
Jets deal with Rick Bowness is official
Pierre LeBrun: Rick Bowness signs a two-year deal to be the Winnipeg Jets head coach for $2.5 million per season
Pilut’s KHL contract terminated
Brayton J. Wilson: Lawrence Pilut‘s contract with Traktor of the KHL has been terminated.
(Pilut last played in the NHL with the Sabres in 2019-20)
Mellanby out of Sharks running?
Kevin Weekes: Scott Mellanby is one of the finalists for the San Jose Sharks GM position but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up with another team soon.
Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: So after Weekes report, the Sharks could be down to two candidates – Ray Whitney and Mike Grier. Interim GM Joe Will said on Friday they had three to five candidates, so maybe there are two other candidates.
With the Draft on Thursday and free agency on July 13th, it would make sense to name the GM before then.
Price of goaltenders
Thomas Drance: “To avoid sticker shock on goaltenders over the next couple of weeks, a reminder:
Average AAV for a starter is $5M.
Average AAV for a backup will exceed $2M next season if 7 Gs sign for $2M or more (Campbell, Husso, Fleury, Kuemper, Oettinger, Samsonov, maybe Greiss, Georgiev).”
Bonus overages for next season
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: 14 teams will have bonus overages next season.
Vancouver: $1.25 million
Montreal: $1,132,500
St. Louis: $1.1 million
Edmonton: $896,000
Dallas: $675,000
Florida: $637,500
Los Angeles: $637,500
Philadelphia: $295,000
Islanders: $245,795
Chicago: $237,500
Toronto: $212,500
Carolina: $112,500
Washington: $100,000
Colorado: $25,000