NHL News: Michael Raffl, Miles Wood and Mario Ferraro

Michael Raffl headed to Switzerland

Adam Kimelman: Former Philadelphia Flyers (and Dallas Stars) forward Michael Raffl has signed with Lausanne of the Swiss League.

Wait, what?! Michael Raffl will play in NLA in the next season? Wow! This guy is absolutely legit NHLer, he was one of the best defensive wingers this last season. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/yvTovBZy8n — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 4, 2022

The Devils re-sign Miles Wood

Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed Miles Wood to a one-year, $3.2 million deal.

The Devils have $73,375 in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract and one player on the IR.

Fabian Zetterlund is their only remaining RFA.

Frank Seravalli: The Devils and Wood had filed their arbitration numbers for a hearing that had been scheduled for Saturday.

The Devils had asked for $2.975 million and the Wood had asked for $3.85 million.

The Sharks re-sign Mario Ferraro

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have re-signed defenseman Mario Ferraro to a four-year contract extension.

“Mario has shown that he is a dynamic and reliable defenseman for our club, skating top-level minutes against the best competition every night and delivering solid results,” said Grier. “His energy and work ethic are the reason why he has achieved so much in his early part of his career, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow and elevate his role on the team.”

Elliotte Friedman: Ferraro’s four-year deal will have an AAV of $3.25 million.

Puck Pedia: The Sharks now have a projected salary cap space of $412,500 with a 23-man roster – 12 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

The Sharks have $5.45 in dead cap space.

The contract takes up all four of his RFA years and he’ll become UFA when the deal expires.