NHL News: Mike Babcock, Carolina Hurricanes, and Alex Ovechkin’s Wife

Will Babcock coach in the NHL again?
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Mike Babcock when asked if he will coach again in the NHL?
“I don’t know the answer to that,’’ Babcock said. “It’s got to be the right fit. But I’ve stayed busy. My interaction with NHL coaches has been spectacular. It’s unbelievable. And I’ve talked to a number of managers, so that’s been a lot of fun.
“I don’t know what’s next. But I do know there’s a shortened season here, everybody’s got a coach, the chance of me coaching in the NHL this year is very, very slim.”
Babcock will collect $5.875 million from the Toronto Maple Leafs until June 30th, 2023.
Hurricanes hope to practice this week and play soon
Sportsnet: The Carolina Hurricanes have had three games postponed because of COVID protocols and are hopeful to get back to workouts this weekend and games next week according to GM Don Waddell.
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they still have some players in hotel rooms in Nashville. They’ve been there since Tuesday.
Ovechkin’s wife on his situation
Samantha Pell: Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastya on Instagram said that Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov have COVID-19 antibodies.
“Of course, only Russian players of Washington Capitals were together in the same hotel.
Of course, all of the other NHL players, when playing away, separating themselves from their teammates.
Of course, you can’t catch the virus when you and your teammates sit together on the bench, hug each other when they score a goal, or when they are all together in the lounge or locker room.
Players can’t get infected when they are at the restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc..
Virus only works in a hotel room. The one who came up with this rule, obviously is very logical! By the way, both, Alex Ovechkin and Dmitriy Orlov have antibodies.
Unfortunately, not everyone is competent in their (antibodies’) value and properties.”