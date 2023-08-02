NHL News: Miller, Golden Knights, Kraken, Oilers, and Bruins

Mitchell Miller headed to Slovakia

Chris Johnston: After signing an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins last November and having that contract terminated, Mitchell Miller has signed with HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas in Slovakia.

Winter Classic logo’s for the Golden Knights and Kraken

The Golden Knights will wear jerseys with a brand-new logo at the Winter Classic. We have a preview of that logo (and the Kraken one too)!https://t.co/GLvgDTpUSw — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) August 1, 2023

The Oilers re-sign Ryan McLeod

NHL.com: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Ryan McLeod to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.1 million.

The 23-year-old had 11 goals and 12 assists in 57 games last season. He recorded five assists in 12 playoff games.

Puck Pedia: McLeod will be an RFA with salary arbitration rights when the contract expires. He’ll be owed a $2.1 million qualifying offer and be two years away from UFA eligibility.

After signing McLeod for $2.1M, #LetsGoOilers have $4.28M Projected Cap Space with 20 players on the roster (12F/6D/2G). RFA: Bouchard If Bouchard signs for $3.5M or less, EDM can fit a 22nd player on roster. If he signs for more, can fit max 21 playershttps://t.co/oPuF2Hu3Fr — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 2, 2023

The Bruins re-sign Trent Frederic

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and Trent Frederic agreed on a two-year deal with a salary cap hit of $2.3 million before their arbitration hearing.

The Bruins had filed for $1.4 million and Frederic was at $2.9 million.

The 25-year-old Frederic had career highs with 17 goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season.

Puck Pedia: Frederic will be a UFA when his contract expires.

2023-24: $2.05 million salary and a $250,000 signing bonus

2024-25: $2.3 million

The Bruins and Jeremy Swayman get an arbitration ruling

Puck Pedia: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was awarded a one-year deal at $3.475 million.

The Bruins chose a one-year deal as opposed to two. Swayman will be an RFA with arbitration rights next offseason and is two years away from UFA eligibility.

Bruins salary cap outlook after the Frederic and Swayman contracts, and a buyout window opening up

Cap Friendly: The Bruins will have a buyout window opening up in days for players who were on their reserve list at the trade deadline and have a salary cap hit of $4 million or more.