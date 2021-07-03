NHL News: Minnesota Wild Lock Joel Eriksson Ek Up For Eight Years

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year contract extension worth $42 million, a $5.25 million salary cap hit.

Sources saying that starting in year four of the deal Eriksson Ek will have a 10-team no-trade list.

Puck Pedia: The Wild now $16.8 million in projected salary cap space with 15 players under contract – eight forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders.

RFAs: Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala.

UFAs: Nick Bonino, Marcus Johansson, Nick Bjugstad, Ian Cole and Brad Hunt.

Puck Pedia: Eriksson Ek salary breakdown.

2021-22: $3M Base

2022-23: $3M Base

2023-24: $6M Base

2024-25: $9M Base

2025-26: $7.5M Base

2026-27: $6M Base

2027-28: $4.5M Base

2028-29: $3M Base

Puck Pedia: “Similar to Nugent-Hopkins, the highest years are Years 3-5, when escrow will be the lowest (6%), and the lowest amount of money is in Year 1 when escrow will be the highest (17.5%-18%). Low salary in Years 7-8 when escrow is likely to be higher again.”

Joel Eriksson Ek, signed 8x$5.25M by Minnesota, is an elite two-way play-driving centre who has progressed excellently as his role with the Wild has increased. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/QmHtywjThZ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 2, 2021

Joel Eriksson signs an eight-year deal after a strong breakout campaign where he finished fourth in Selke voting.

Based on closest comps, there is some potential downside in the final few years, but he should be well worth it through his prime. pic.twitter.com/MITK8Kow8s — #1 montreal canadiens fan (@domluszczyszyn) July 2, 2021