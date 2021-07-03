NHL News: Minnesota Wild Lock Joel Eriksson Ek Up For Eight Years
The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year contract extension worth $42 million, a $5.25 million salary cap hit.
Sources saying that starting in year four of the deal Eriksson Ek will have a 10-team no-trade list.

Puck Pedia: The Wild now $16.8 million in projected salary cap space with 15 players under contract – eight forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders.

RFAs: Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala.

UFAs: Nick Bonino, Marcus Johansson, Nick Bjugstad, Ian Cole and Brad Hunt.

Puck Pedia: Eriksson Ek salary breakdown.

2021-22: $3M Base
2022-23: $3M Base
2023-24: $6M Base
2024-25: $9M Base
2025-26: $7.5M Base
2026-27: $6M Base
2027-28: $4.5M Base
2028-29: $3M Base

Puck Pedia: “Similar to Nugent-Hopkins, the highest years are Years 3-5, when escrow will be the lowest (6%), and the lowest amount of money is in Year 1 when escrow will be the highest (17.5%-18%). Low salary in Years 7-8 when escrow is likely to be higher again.”