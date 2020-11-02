NHL News: Mitchell Miller, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Edmonton Oilers

Mitchell Miller heading to Russia?

Jokke Nevalainen: The Russian site Championat is reporting that Mitchell Miller could sign with the SKA organization in Russia.

Hurricanes re-sign Warren Foegele

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have re-signed forward Warren Foegele to a one-year, $2.15 million.

“Warren has shown improvement each year of his professional career,” said Waddell. “We expect him to continue to develop and enhance his role on our team.”

Puck Pedia: Foegele will be a restricted free agent after the season, and is two years away from being an unrestricted free agent.

Warren Foegele, signed 1x$2.15 by CAR, is a play-driving bottom six forward who gets a /lot/ of scoring chances but really struggles to finish them. pic.twitter.com/sWcwyLxEF8 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 1, 2020

Oilers to sign Dominik Kahun

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers – Dominik Kahun deal should be finalized today.

Jason Gregor: The Oilers will be signing Kahun for one-year at $975,000.

The Oilers had made Kahun an offer earlier in free agency but he was looking for more money then. This could end up being an excellent value contract for the Oilers.

Dustin Nielson: “I am curious to find out why he’s been on three teams in two seasons, Oilers now his fourth. Seems like he’s a player though!”

Jonathan Willis: “Contract aside, Kahun’s a great fit for the Oilers in a bunch of different ways. He shores up LW, he’s a 5v5 scorer (where they most need the help) and presumably frees up Nugent-Hopkins for the McDavid line.”

Puck Pedia: Once Kahun’s deal is finalized, the Oilers will have $636,000 in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 14 forwards, six defense and two goalies.

Puck Pedia: “The #LetsGoOilers could maximize their LTIR pool if their opening day 20-23 player roster is just under $81.5M. Then right after, could place Klefbom on LTIR & have an LTIR pool close to his $4.167M Cap Hit & can exceed Cap by that pool (LTIR Pool = Klefbom Cap Hit – Cap Space)”

Puck Pedia: “If they cannot be <$81.5M on Opening day w/out Klefbom starting on LTIR, then he’s on LTIR to start, & LTIR pool is how much they’re over the cap (Team Cap Hit – $81.5M). That would likely be less than his $4.167M Cap Hit, unless additional moves and/or multiple players on LTIR.”