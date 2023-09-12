NHL News: Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Islanders

Canadiens notes on David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, and Christian Dvorak

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said that it’s likely that 2023 first-round pick David Reinbacher will likely be going back to Europe for this season. It’s not a definite decision and they want to see how he performs in training camp.

Eric Engels: Jeff Gorton said that prospect Logan Mailloux should get clearance if he makes the Canadiens. Gary Bettman will need to officially clear him and he hasn’t yet. After a previous meeting, it’s basically a formality.

Renaud Lavoie: (google translate) Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak hasn’t been cleared by doctors to return yet and will need clearance to take part in training camp.

Arthur Staples: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that Jackson Cates will be at training camp on a PTO.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (shoulder surgery) may not be ready for the start of training camp according to GM Lou Lamoriello.

NHL.com: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that 39-year-old UFA forward Zach Parise won’t be at the Islanders training camp and that he isn’t retiring just yet.

“Zach Parise will not be here,” Lamoriello said. “Zach will be with his family. We will see how the rest of the season goes, but right now, it’s important for him to be there. He’s spent a couple of years away, and so that is the decision at this point.”

…

“To my knowledge, he is not retiring. In fact, I don’t feel he will at this point.”

Lamoriello hasn’t ruled out Parise joining the Islanders at a later date.

“The door was always open,” Lamoriello said. “And I think everybody knows the relationship that I have with Zach, from when he was 17 years old, and I understand, appreciate, and respect the decision where he’s at