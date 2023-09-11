NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Montreal Canadiens

Contract extension talks with the Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power continue

Pierre LeBrun and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that contract extension talks with defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power are positive and continue.

“We started conversations early in the offseason with (both Dahlin and Power) and continued all through the summer. We continue to talk now and they’ve been really positive. So it’s something that we’re still going to work on here over the next couple of weeks.”

Pierre LeBrun and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said they did their best to trade for defenseman Erik Karlsson and offered the price they were comfortable with, which obviously, wasn’t good enough.

The Hurricanes have two defensemen that are entering the final years of their contracts.

“We’d love to extend (Brett) Pesce and (Brady) Skjei together,” Waddell said. “It went quiet in August, which is normal. We’re in September now and we’ll see if there’s anything new there.”

It’s not impossible for the Montreal Canadiens to trade Carey Price

Pierre LeBrun and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Montreal Canadiens have been shedding some salaries of players who don’t figure into their future.

Carey Price has three years left on his contract at a $10.5 million cap hit. Most of the owed to him is covered under insurance, but it’s not easy to move that contract.

“I think there’s always a possibility to do things,” Hughes said. “I don’t know what that looks like, and I don’t know ultimately if that ever happens, but I certainly wouldn’t describe it as an impossibility.”