NHL Rumors: Trade Talk Starting To Pick Up

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Colonel Sanderson episode talking about trade talk.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “I’m going to have to wonder here. We’re recording this podcast middle of the afternoon on Thursday, September 7th. Where’s trade talk at? People are starting to get a little frisky about trades. What some trade cat nip here. What’s going on?”

Friedman: “Alright Jeff, so there is some. Everybody had their chance to refresh, restart, recharge their batteries. The three re’s as we call them.

But some people have told me that they’ve started to hear some things pick up and where it seems to be happening is in cases where teams have too many players. Too many centers, although I don’t know if you can. Too many wingers. Or you’re really tight to the cap and you’re trying to see if you can figure out if there’s a move you can make.

I just heard that talk has been picking up. The coaches and GMs are , a new mandatory thing with the league. And so I think that there is a chance that there could be some more conversations there.

Like some of the things I’m hearing about a little bit is, one is Ottawa. They’ve got to get Shane Pinto signed and they’ve got not enough room there and I think the Senators have looked around to see what they could do to open up some space.

Another one some people are kind of wondering about is Vancouver. I mean it’s good news to see Tanner Pearson skating and back because last year there was a real fear he career was going to be over after the wrist surgeries and some of the issues that popped up there. But if Pearson is healthy enough to play, and I really hope he is for a lot of different reasons, then the Canucks have a lot of wingers and it’s another cap thing that they have to deal with.

So, I think there’s a few teams left like that. All you have to do is look and see whose got too many players at a certain position. Or who’s really tight to the cap. And I think they’re starting to look around and see, ‘Okay, what are our options out there? What are the possibilities out there? ‘