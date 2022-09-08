NHL News: Montreal Canadiens – Kirby Dach, Carey Price, Paul Byron, Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin

The Canadiens re-sign Kirby Dach

Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Kirby Dach to a four-year contract with a $3.3625 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $2.5 million salary

2023-24: $4.1 million salary

2024-25: $2.85 million salary

2025-26: $4 million salary

He’ll be owed a $4 million qualifying offer and will be one year away from being a UFA.

Priyanta Emrith: Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on Dach: “we’re comfortable with who Kirby Dach is as a human being first & foremost & what his potential is…we believe in this environment with this group, with our coach… and the character of the locker room that this is a better environment for Kirby Dach”

Priyanta Emrith: Dach on signing a four-year deal and not a two-year deal: “If things all go well & we’re sitting here at the end of two years I might be leaving money on the table but at the end of the day it’s about winning Stanley Cups and not about making a lot of money.”

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed Kirby Dach to a four-year deal with an AAV of $3.3625M. Dach is still young player with high upside but we think this is a bit risky. On another side we believe that a change scenery should help him and he’d be better and better. pic.twitter.com/yTHZy7uDbk — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 7, 2022

Kirby Dach, signed 4x$3.4M by MTL, is a young playmaking centre who has struggled to take the next step. So far, doesn’t shoot much and doesn’t score when he does. Decent transition player and nice hands but struggles to create sustained possession and offence. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pKYzy5CXKz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 7, 2022

Cap Friendly: The Canadiens are now $10,239,166 over the salary cap ceiling with a 23-man roster of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, two goaltenders, and three players on the IR.

Their projected cap hit is at $91,989,166 and they could go as high as $93 million before placing Carey Price on the LTIR.

Carey Price going on the offseason LTIR

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes confirms that goaltender Carey Price will be going on the offseason LTIR.

The Canadiens will barely be under the salary cap when the season starts. Dach’s contract put them just over the 10 percent above the regular season salary cap.

The Canadiens will be tight against the salary unless they make some other moves.

Eric Engels: GM Hughes said that if forward Paul Byron isn’t ready to start the season right away, he’s still expected to play at some point. It’s possible that he could be ready for the start of the season.

Eric Engels: GM Hughes said that both Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin could be ready to start the season but they don’t rush them.