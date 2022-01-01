NHL News: More Games Postponed, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

More games postponed

NHL Public Relations: The NHL postponed eight games for Canadian teams because of attendance restrictions. The New York Islanders have three road games postponed including Jan. 4th in Seattle.

Monday, Jan. 3

Minnesota @ Ottawa

Wednesday, Jan. 5

New York Islanders @ Vancouver

Saturday, Jan. 8

New York Islanders @ Edmonton

Tuesday, Jan. 11

New York Islanders @ Calgary

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Minnesota @ Edmonton

Friday, Jan. 14

Vegas @ Edmonton

Saturday, Jan. 15

Vegas @ Calgary

Sunday, Jan. 16

Edmonton @ Winnipeg

Brodin might be cleared for the Winter Classic

Michael Russo: If Minnesota Wild’s Jonas Brodin has a negative test today he might be able to play in the Winter Classic according to Dean Evason.

In COVID protocol

Chicago Blackhawks: Goaltender Kevin Lankinen is in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Brandon Baddock was placed in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Head coach Lindy Ruff has been put in COVID protocol

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have placed forwards Tyler Ennis and Josh Norris in COVID protocol.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter was placed in COVID protocol.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Adin Hill is asymptomatic and should join the team at some point during their road trip. Bougher added that Mario Ferraro is feeling fine now too.

Out of COVID protocol

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Brett Ritchie is out of COVID protocol and is practicing.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith practiced yesterday. It could be the first time since November 20th that the Hurricanes have had a regular lineup with no one in COVID protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz is out of COVID protocol.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets Eric Robinson and Joonas Korpisalo cleared protocol and returned to practice.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues was removed from COVID protocol.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mikhail Sergachev is out of COVID protocol.

David Alter: The Toronto Maple Leafs could get Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and William Nylander back tonight.

Bryan Burns: Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr is out of protocol and practicing.