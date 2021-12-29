NHL News: More Games Postponed, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Some home games for Canadian teams postponed

Elliott Friedman: The NHL will look to protect the revenues of Canadian teams where they are having limited seating. Some home games that are in early January could be postponed and shuffled around.

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks aren’t expected to have any home games moved, and the Montreal Canadiens could have the most.

Pierre LeBrun: The Winnipeg Jets will also have games moved.

NHL Public Relations: Nine Canadian home games have been postponed.

The Canadiens home game against the Bruins on January 12th will now be played in Boston with a makeup game for the Canadiens to be announced later.

NHL/NHLPA talking about adjusting quarantine protocols

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL and NHLPA are talking about the CDC COVID protocols and the reduction of quarantine time.

Emily Kaplan: The NHL and NHLPA have talked about allowing asymptomatic players to return early according to sources.

The CDC has shortened the quarantine period. The NBA has adjusted their quarantine time.

Elliotte Friedman: The NBA announced that vaccinated and asymptomatic players could possibly exit quarantine in six days.

Islanders – Red Wings postponed

New York Islanders: Tonight’s Islanders – Detroit Red Wings games has been postponed.

In COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Trevor Zegras was put in COVID protocol.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes players in COVID protocol are Christian Fischer, Ilya Lyubushkin, Liam O’Brien and Alex Galchenyuk (can come off the on the 28th).

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forwards Travis Boyd and Matias Maccelli are in COVID protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm in COVID protocol.

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Olli Juolevi has been added to COVID protocol.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin was put in COVID protocol.

Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders have placed forward Brock Nelson in COVID protocol.

New York Rangers: Kevin Rooney have placed in COVID protocol.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill is in COVID protocol.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs players still in COVID protocol – David Kampf, Ilya Mikheyev, Peter Mrazek and Rasmus Sandin (Dec. 21st), Morgan Rielly (Dec. 23rd), William Nylander (Dec. 24th) and Jake Muzzin (Dec. 26th).

Out of COVID protocol

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes players out COVID protocol are Lawson Crouse and Jay Beagle.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is out of COVID protocol.

Detroit Red Wings: Coming out of COVID protocol are Filip Zadina and Alex Nedeljkovic.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers out of COVID protocol are Mackenzie Weegar, Owen Tippett and Eetu Luostarinen.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson can come out of COVID protocol today.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost and Kevin Hayes are out of COVID protocol bringing the Flyers back to 13 active forwards.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns is out of protocol.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Tomas Hertl is out of COVID protocol.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe returned to practice yesterday.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs out of protocol include Jack Campbell, T.J. Brodie and Travis Dermott.