NHL News: More Unvaxxed and Evander Kane

Two more players who are not vaccinated

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars Joel L’Esperance is the only Stars player who is not vaccinated. Stars GM Jim Nill confirms that every Stars NHL player is vaccinated and the same with their staff.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders prospect Bode Wilde confirms that he is the unvaccinated player who is not permitted to attend the Islanders training camp.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said that currently there is only one Penguins player who is not fully vaccinated. Hextall anticipates that within a few weeks they will be at 100% vaccination.

Sharks statement on Evander Kane

San Jose Sharks: Team statement on NHL’s investigation of Evander Kane.

“The San Jose Sharks are aware of additional allegations that are unrelated to the National Hockey League’s initial investigation of Evander Kane. We take the allegations very seriously and have been in communication with the NHL. The League will continue to have our full cooperation regarding the ongoing investigation.

The Sharks and Evander have agreed that he will not be participating in the Sharks 2021 Training Cup until further notice.

The Sharks will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”