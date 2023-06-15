NHL News: New Jersey Devils Re-Sign Jesper Bratt
The New Jersey Devils have re-signed one of their high-profile restricted free agents forward Jesper Bratt to a new eight-year extension worth $63 million.

Bratt’s new contract carries an annual average value of $7.875 million. This number is similar to what Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are getting for AAV with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Devils found a hidden gem in Jesper Bratt by drafting him in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He made the Devils roster at the start of the 2017-18 season. In the first game in the NHL, he recorded a goal and assist, and things took off from there. Bratt ended his rookie season with 35 points (13 goals and 22 assists) as the Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

For the past six seasons, Bratt has only gotten better. He is coming off back-to-back 73 points seasons, where he set a career-high with 32 goals during the 2022-23 season and 47 assists in the 2021-22 season.

Bratt began the year setting the Devils franchise record for the longest point streak to start the year at 11 games. Over those 11 games, Bratt recorded 16 points (five goals and 11 assists).

Bratt chose to bet on himself last offseason only signing a one-year deal worth $5.450 million. Now he is the second highest-paid forward on the team right behind Jack Hughes at $8 million AAV.

 

This is a win for the Devils, as well as general manager wanted to get Bratt into a salary hierarchy with Hughes at the top of the forwards. Not to mention this avoids another contentious contract negotiation with the player and the team which has been well documented.

Tom Fitzgerald via Devils release: “It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed,” said Fitzgerald. “I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team’s long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing a Stanley Cup back to New Jersey.”

In 389 career regular season games, Bratt has recorded 276 points (102 goals and 174 assists). That is the most points recorded by any player drafted in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The now have $26,407,500 left to work with to re-sign Timo Meier and the other RFAs on the team.

 

 