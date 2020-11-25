NHL News: New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Islanders 2019 first-round pick heading to NY?

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders 2019 first-round pick Simon Holmstrom is leaving his Allsvenskan team. He’s likely headed for New York to get ready for training camp.

Oilers looking for a camp site, and the Canucks waiting

Mark Spector: If the NHL training camps open after Christmas, the Edmonton Oilers will need to find – and are already looking – for sites to hold their camp as the World Junior Championships are being held at Rogers Place.

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: There are several Vancouver Canucks who are already in town and skating, including Elias Pettersson.

“They’re waiting to see,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “There’s no sense bringing them in now and then they have to do a two-week quarantine (entering Canada). And if it’s Christmas and we haven’t started up camp yet and then they go back home, they have to do another two-week quarantine when they come back. “One thing we’ve learned is you take everything in stride. Look at the NFL. Lots of teams have guys with COVID and lots of games are being postponed. It’s getting harder for them to keep going.”

Benning added that they have logistics in place for training camp, but if the government health rules change, they’ll have to adjust.

A decision needs to come soon

Sportsnet: The NHL needs to decide soon if they are to have a January 1st start date. There would be about two weeks of training camp, they’ll try to get in 50 to 70 games and hopefully ending before the Summer Olympics get underway on July 23rd in Tokyo.