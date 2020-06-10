NHL News: New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

Phase 2 groups for the Rangers and Maple Leafs

Vince Mercogliano: The first group of New York Rangers to take the ice in Phase 2 yesterday were Chris Kreider, Marc Staal, Adam Fox, Brendan Smith, Brendan Lemieux and Phil Di Giuseppe.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice for Phase 2 so far include John Tavares, Ilya Mikheyev, Jake Muzzin and Jack Campbell. Cody Ceci and Mitch Marner are getting tested and should be on the ice on Thursday.

Kristen Shilton: Zach Hyman‘s Phase 2 group will consist of Morgan Rielly, Alex Kerfoot, Travis Dermott, William Nylander and Joseph Wall.

Flames looking at holding training camp in the U.S.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have been looking at hosting their training in the U.S. because of the 14-day quarantine that is imposed by the Canadian government for those entering the country.

“We’ve been looking at that for quite a long time – we’re well down the path,” said Flames GM Brad Treliving Tuesday. “The logistics have been worked on for a camp in the U.S., if need be. I don’t want guys coming back to Calgary and sitting on their butts for two weeks in their condos and being out of shape when it’s time to go again. It may make more sense for us to have camp in the U.S. so we can have guys together quicker and being productive. The quarantine issue is a big one.”

The NHL has been talking with the Canadian government to see how long the quarantine rule will apply and if it could be relaxed a bit.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that as long as the 14-day quarantine in Canada is in place, the idea of Edmonton, Vancouver or Toronto being a hub city is off the table.