NHL News: New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Rangers avoid arbitration with Strome

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers re-signed forward Ryan Strome to a two-year deal with a salary cap hit of $4.5 million.

The sides had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing. Strome could be made available for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft next year.

Brendan Lemieux is scheduled to have an arbitration hearing this morning.

Jets sign Dano

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets have signed forward Marko Dano to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000.

Ken Wiebe: Dano will get $150,000 in the minors. “There is familiarity for the player and the #NHLJets organization and it will be interesting to see if Dano challenges for a roster spot or is in the depth category like Seth Griffith was in previously.

Sabres sign Tokarski

Bill Hoppe: The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a two-year deal.

Ducks signs their first-round pick

NHL.com: The Anaheim Ducks have signed 2020 first-round pick Jacob Perreault to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Blue Jackets sign RFA Gavrikov

NHL.com: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed restricted free agent defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a three-year contract worth $8.4 million contract.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown: 2020-21: $1.65 million, 2021-22: $2.55 million, 2022-23: $4.2 million.

“Vladislav Gavrikov was everything we hoped he would be during his rookie season last year, establishing himself as a top-four defenseman in the National Hockey League,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is still a young player that we expect will get better every year and continue to be an important part of our blue line.”