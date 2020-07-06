NHL News: NHL and NHLPA Getting Closer To An Agreement With More Details Coming Out

TSN: The NHL and NHLPA will continue negotiations today as they couldn’t finalize everything Sunday night.

Players and the Board of Governors will need to ratify the deal once it’s completed. A full NHLPA ratification likely wouldn’t be able to start until Wednesday.

Bob McKenzie said that the length of time the players have to vote has yet to be determined. It could be shorter than the talked about 72 hours.

McKenzie adds a majority is needed for the NHLPA side. The Board of Governors can ratify the deal on the conference and the Board rarely rejects an agreement that Gary Bettman endorses.

Training is still expected to open on July 13th, with teams traveling to hub cities around August 26th and the play-in round on August 1st. Dates could be moved if need be.

Players are able to opt-out of playing without facing a penalty and must do so three days after ratification is finalized.

30 players and an unlimited number of goalies, and only players that are eligible for Phase 4 are allowed to take part in Phase 3. A player list must be submitted by July 9th.

Players will be tested 48 hours before they return to training facilities and will be tested every other day. Results are expected within 24 hours, and if results aren’t in, they are not allowed back to the training facility until they get a negative test.

If anyone tests positive it will be deemed a hockey-related injury. Players in Phase 3 can’t workout or skate at a public facility.

Chris Johnston: There is no dress code for Phase 4.

Chris Johnston: Each team is required to bring at least one content creator/social media person into the Phase 4 bubble.

Frank Seravalli: When inside the bubble, the amount of daily tests is incredible. People that will be tested include any player/coach/staff member, officials, ice crew, security, hotel bartenders, food service staff, arena food and beverage, hotel housekeeping, hotel kitchen staff, transportation.

Frank Seravalli: Teams are bringing 52 people maximum, for 24 teams, that is 1,248 tests. For the start of the play-in round that could easily be 2,000 tests a day.

Elliotte Friedman: Phase 3 can be postponed, delayed or canceled if the NHL or NHLPA feel conditions risk the players’ health and safety, or jeopardize the start of Phase 4, such as an uncontrolled breakout.

Elliotte Friedman: (thread) When in Phase 4: “Individuals leaving…without permission may be subject to consequences up to and including removal.” and “violations…will result in, for clubs, significant penalties, potentially including fines and/or loss of draft choices.”

Teams can’t disclose positive test, all must go through the NHL and NHLPA.

“Absent prior approval by the League (who shall consult with the NHLPA), there shall be no disclosure by the Club to the media or to the public of information relating to a positive test result or to a person developing COVID-19 symptoms during Phase 3.”