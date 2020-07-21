NHL News: NHL Announces The Three Hart Trophy Finalists

David Satriano of NHL.com: The NHL announced the three Hart Trophy finalists today – Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) and Artemi Panarin (Rangers).

The winner will be announced during the Conference Finals or before the Stanley Cup Final.

Draisaitl lead the league in scoring with 110 points in 71 games. He scored 43 goals.

MacKinnon was fifth in scoring with 93 points, 62 at even strength. He scored 35 goals and had 29 multi-point games.

Panarin was third in league scoring with 95 points in 69 games. He scored 32 goals and had the most even-strength points at 71.

NHL Public Relations: Leon Draisaitl could join Wayne Gretzky (8), Mark Messier (1), and Connor McDavid (1) as Edmonton Oilers to win the Hart Trophy.

Draisaitl was the first German-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy.

NHL Public Relations: Nathan MacKinnon would join Joe Sakic (1) and Peter Forsberg (1) as Colorado Avalanche players to win the Hart Trophy.

MacKinnon recorded 43 more points than the next Avalanche player – Cale Makar (50). It was the largest points gap since the 2007-08 Capitals – Alex Ovechkin (112) to Nicklas Backstrom (69).

NHL Public Relations: Artemi Panarin would become the fifth New York Ranger to win the Hart Trophy. Mark Messier was the only other Ranger to win the Hart since the expansion era in 1967-68.

Panarin scored in 54 of the 69 games he played. He led the league in even-strength assists (46) and points (71).