NHL News: NHL Award Wingers, Target Training Camp Date, Florida Panthers, and the NY Rangers

NHL Award Winners

NHL Public Relations: Art Ross Trophy – Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) – 43 goals and 67 assists for 110 points.

Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy – Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) and David Pastrnak (Bruins) – 48 goals.

Presidents’ Trophy – Boston Bruins – .714 points percentage 44-14-12 for 100 points.

William M. Jennings Trophy – Bruins Tuukka Rask (2.12 GAA) and Jaroslav Halak (2.39 GAA).

David Pagnotta: Have been told the NHL is targeting July 14th to open training camps/Phase III.

The Panthers will be healthy

George Richards: Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon said that heading into the playoffs they would be healthy, and that would include Henrik Borgstrom and Owen Tippett.

Davidson on Kakko, Andersson, and their goaltending heading into the playoffs

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers president John Davidson on Kaapo Kakko and his type 1 diabetes when it comes to playing in the playoffs: “will listen to science and the medical people.”

Larry Brooks: Davidson said that he and head coach John Davidson have spoken with Lias Andersson. It hasn’t been determined yet which players they are going to invite to training camp.

Colin Stephenson of Newsday: Rangers president John Davidson said it will be up to the coaches to decide who will be their starting goaltender for the playoffs.

“This is going to be a coach’s decision,’’ Davidson, speaking on a conference call with reporters Thursday, said of the starting goalie against Carolina. “I think they’re going to watch and see how camp goes. This is going to be a battle.’’ “I can hardly wait till whenever the puck drops for training camp, just to watch.’’

Igor Shesterkin – 10-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .932 SV percentage.

Alexandar Georgiev – 17-14-2 with a 3.04 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Henrik Lundqvist – 10-12-3 with a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Georgiev and Lundqvist have been on the ice as Finland and Sweden are able to access. Not sure about Shesterkin.