NHL News: NHL Clears Evander Kane, Who Then Signs with the Edmonton Oilers

Dan Milstein: Evander Kane signs with the Edmonton Oilers for the rest of this season.

Darren Dreger: Kane has been cleared by the NHL for the alleged COVID protocol breach.

Darren Dreger on TSN: “But what we now know is that he will soon join the Edmonton Oilers as he’s agreed to a contract for the remainder of this year that will pay him roughly $1 million. He’ll get $625,000 in a signing bonus and half of his $750,000 salary based on the remainder of the time left in the NHL regular season. And the deal includes a full no-move clause. So, Evander Kane is an Oiler.”

Chris Johnston: “The result of the NHL’s investigation likely won’t impact the outcome of Evander Kane’s grievance against the #SJSharks . The league was investigating just the cross-border travel issue, while the Sharks cited breach of his NHL standard player contract when terminating.”

Darren Dreger on TSN: “Well, we’re talking about serious allegations. And there was an extensive investigation done by an outside firm. Not just the NHL head office. And the firm had to go through all of the details to fully determine that Evander Kane did not knowingly breach NHL COVID protocol. Now, the Edmonton Oilers would suggest that they knew as early as this past weekend that there was not going to be any additional discipline thrown Kane’s way and Evander Kane’s camp would say something similar. ”

Puck Pedia: “The Oilers currently have $3.8M Cap Space. If Smith was activated from LTIR, that is decreased to $1.6M ($2.35M if Skinner was also sent down).”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Zach Hyman on Evander Kane: “If he’s a part of our team it’s going to be exciting to have a player like that, I would say. He’ll be a part of our team if he’s a part of our team.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Duncan Keith on Evander Kane: “He’s a big, strong power forward that’s hard to play against. “Anytime you add a player like that, a good player, you’d be excited by that if that’s going to happen. We’d be happy to have him and excited to have him join the group and help us out.”