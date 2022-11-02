NHL News: NHL Franchise valuations, and the Ottawa Senators are for sale
NHL Franchise valuations

Sportico: NHL valuations for 2022. The average NHL franchise is $1.01 billion, up 9 percent from last year.

  1. Toronto Maple Leafs – $2.12 billion
  2. New York Rangers – $2.01 billion
  3. Montreal Canadiens – $1.7 billion
  4. Chicago Blackhawks – $1.44 billion
  5. Boston Bruins – $1.41 billion
  6. Los Angeles Kings – $1.39 billion
  7. Philadelphia Flyers – $1.35 billion
  8. Edmonton Oilers – $1.29 billion
  9. Washington Capitals – $1.22 billion
  10. Detroit Red Wings – $1.12 billion
  11. Vancouver Canucks – $1 billion
  12. Vegas Golden Knights – $975 million
  13. New York Islanders – $920 million
  14. Dallas Stars – $915 million
  15. Tampa Bay Lightning $910 million
  16. Pittsburgh Penguins – $900 million
  17. Seattle Kraken – $890 million
  18. Colorado Avalanche – $875 million
  19. Calgary Flames – $870 million
  20. Minnesota Wild – $850 million
  21. New Jersey Devils – $825 million
  22. Winnipeg Jets – $805 million
  23. Nashville Predators – $775 million
  24. St. Louis Blues – $700 million
  25. Anaheim Ducks – $765 million
  26. San Jose Sharks – $755 million
  27. Ottawa Senators – $655 million
  28. Buffalo Sabres – $635 million
  29. Carolina Hurricanes – $615 million
  30. Columbus Blue Jackets – $600 million
  31. Florida Panthers – $595 million
  32. Arizona Coyotes – $465 million

The Ottawa Senators are for sale

TSN: Sportico is reporting that the Ottawa Senators are for sale. Chris Johnston on Insider Trading.

“Well, what’s most significant is they’ve retained a big-school bank, Galatioto Sports Partners, which does this sort of thing, mergers and acquisitions in the sports world, and they will essentially be handling the potential back-and-forth between potential buyers for the Senators.

It’s a little early still in the process to identify who those buyers might be, but I am told by multiple sources that we should be talking about this as a sale that keeps the Senators in Ottawa. It’s not a relocation type of situation and there’s going to be a big price tag there: some think it could be as much as $700 million dollars or more for the Ottawa Senators.

Eric Macramalla: “As far as a sale price for the Ottawa Senators, that number is likely no lower than USD$700 million. There are higher sale prices (Preds at USD$775M) but Ottawa is a less lucrative market generating revenue in Canadian dollars and paying salaries in US dollars.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators are for sale seven months after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk.

There appears to be significant interest in team. League sources are saying the Senators are expected to remain in Ottawa.

Melnyk purchased the team in 2003 for $130 million.

Shawn Simpson: “Previous groups had interest in the Sens along with the entire LeBreton project. Now that it’s separate land for the arena. The new owner will be paying 1 billion for the team, and another 750 million for a building. That group better love ice hockey because it won’t make money.”