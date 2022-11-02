NHL News: NHL Franchise valuations, and the Ottawa Senators are for sale

NHL Franchise valuations

Sportico: NHL valuations for 2022. The average NHL franchise is $1.01 billion, up 9 percent from last year.

Toronto Maple Leafs – $2.12 billion New York Rangers – $2.01 billion Montreal Canadiens – $1.7 billion Chicago Blackhawks – $1.44 billion Boston Bruins – $1.41 billion Los Angeles Kings – $1.39 billion Philadelphia Flyers – $1.35 billion Edmonton Oilers – $1.29 billion Washington Capitals – $1.22 billion Detroit Red Wings – $1.12 billion Vancouver Canucks – $1 billion Vegas Golden Knights – $975 million New York Islanders – $920 million Dallas Stars – $915 million Tampa Bay Lightning $910 million Pittsburgh Penguins – $900 million Seattle Kraken – $890 million Colorado Avalanche – $875 million Calgary Flames – $870 million Minnesota Wild – $850 million New Jersey Devils – $825 million Winnipeg Jets – $805 million Nashville Predators – $775 million St. Louis Blues – $700 million Anaheim Ducks – $765 million San Jose Sharks – $755 million Ottawa Senators – $655 million Buffalo Sabres – $635 million Carolina Hurricanes – $615 million Columbus Blue Jackets – $600 million Florida Panthers – $595 million Arizona Coyotes – $465 million

The Ottawa Senators are for sale

TSN: Sportico is reporting that the Ottawa Senators are for sale. Chris Johnston on Insider Trading.

“Well, what’s most significant is they’ve retained a big-school bank, Galatioto Sports Partners, which does this sort of thing, mergers and acquisitions in the sports world, and they will essentially be handling the potential back-and-forth between potential buyers for the Senators.

It’s a little early still in the process to identify who those buyers might be, but I am told by multiple sources that we should be talking about this as a sale that keeps the Senators in Ottawa. It’s not a relocation type of situation and there’s going to be a big price tag there: some think it could be as much as $700 million dollars or more for the Ottawa Senators.

Eric Macramalla: “As far as a sale price for the Ottawa Senators, that number is likely no lower than USD$700 million. There are higher sale prices (Preds at USD$775M) but Ottawa is a less lucrative market generating revenue in Canadian dollars and paying salaries in US dollars.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators are for sale seven months after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk.

There appears to be significant interest in team. League sources are saying the Senators are expected to remain in Ottawa.

Melnyk purchased the team in 2003 for $130 million.

Shawn Simpson: “Previous groups had interest in the Sens along with the entire LeBreton project. Now that it’s separate land for the arena. The new owner will be paying 1 billion for the team, and another 750 million for a building. That group better love ice hockey because it won’t make money.”