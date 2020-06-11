NHL News: NHL Looking At July 10th For Phase 3 – Opening Of Training Camps

NHL.com: If medical and safety conditions allow for it. Phase 3 of opening training camps for the 24 playoff teams is set for Friday, July 10th. The NHL and NHLPA still have to come to an overall agreement on returning to play. How long training camps will run for has yet to be determined.

“Obviously that’s good news for us, having the date of July 10,” Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “It’s kind of what we’ve been waiting for. And I think if you ask most players, the hardest part of it all was the uncertainty. … Now it’s just a matter of putting in the time between now and July 10, getting everyone together and hopefully from there it’ll be smooth sailing in terms of what we have to accomplish in order to get playing again. But obviously it’s helpful having dates. Having to go that long without any news or hard information in terms of a start time is tough but we know it now and hopefully we can go in the right direction.”

TSN: Players flying back into Canada from the U.S. or Europe are currently subject to a 14-day quarantine. The NHL continues to speak with the Canadian government about this.

Ryan Rishaug: “Looks like a solution to the 14 day quarantine is on the way from the Fed Govt. that should allow all 3 Canadian markets to remain viable options as hub cities, and for Cdn teams to hold their training camps north of the border. Details to come in the next few days.”

To meet the July 10th opening of camp, players would need to fly to Canada no later than June 26th. The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames have discussed holding their training camps in the U.S. to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

There is hope that they can enter Phase 4 – starting the playoffs – in late July or early August.

There is still lots of work for the NHL and NHLPA to do for Phase 3 and Phase 4.