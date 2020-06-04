NHL News: NHL-NHLPA Back Talking, Players Will Be Tested Daily, Kings Sign Two, and Corrado Signs In Sweden

NHL – NHLPA continue playoff talks

Renaud Lavoie: The NHL and NHLPA are back discussing their playoff format. They need to decide if they will use the best-of-five or best-of-seven, and if the will use a bracket format or re-seeding. There could be an answer this week.

Players will be tested daily

Stephen Whyno on CBC: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that players will be tested every day when they start playing games.

“We will have a rigorous daily testing protocol where players are tested every evening and those results are obtained before they would leave their hotel rooms the next morning, so we’ll know if we have a positive test and whether the player has to self-quarantine himself as a result of that positive test,” Daly said. “It’s expensive, but we think it’s really a foundational element of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said NHL will use private labs for testing.

Daly has said that if one player test positive it doesn’t mean they will shut down the league.

“If one guy tests positive, I see it as unlikely that other guys don’t test positive, but in assessing everybody I have to believe that they’ll probably find it,” Montreal player rep Paul Byron said. “What would happen if half your team or four or five or six guys test positive at one time?”

Kings sign two 2019 draft picks

LA Kings: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2019 second-round pick (33rd overall) Arthur Kaliyev and 2019 fourth-round pick (95th overall) Jordan Spence.

Forward Kaliyev recorded 126 goals and 122 assists for 248 points in 192 games for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL.

Defenseman Spence recorded 15 goals and 86 assists for 101 points in 128 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL.

Corrado heading to Sweden

TSN: 27-year old Frankie Corrado signed with Modo for next season. Last season he played with Belleville in the AHL.