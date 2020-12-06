NHL News: NHL-NHLPA Talks Continue … Rangers Not Releasing Kakko For the World Juniors

NHL and NHLPA talks continue

Pierre LeBrun: There was some talks between the NHL and NHLPA last night. There wasn’t anything big to pass long. It will be an important week for both sides as they work to get a mid-January start to the 2020-21 NHL season.

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL and NHLPA continue talking. There likely won’t be any exhibition games. There is also the possibility of a January 13th start date, as well as talks about a 60 game schedule. Doing 60 games would be difficult and unlikely.

Elliotte Friedman: “Tougher to get a strong grip on economic discussions. Obviously very sensitive. Players have made it clear they will not touch 6 per cent escrow cap in final three years or CBA…We will see on deferring money….both sides working at it”

TSN Hockey: Friday’s talk between the sides didn’t include any ‘finances’ and was focused on how the Return to play could look like.

Allan Walsh: “Makes sense since the “finance talk” was settled back in July for the 2020-21 season. The MOU and CBA extension were agreed upon between the parties and NHL owners unanimously ratified the deal. We have a done deal. Figure out the Return to Play and let’s play hockey.”

Rangers also not letting Kakko play in the World Juniors

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: The New York Rangers have decided not to make forward Kaapo Kakko available for Finland for the 2021 World Junior Championships later this month.

The Rangers announced earlier in the week that they won’t be letting 2020 first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere play for team Canada.