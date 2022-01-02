NHL News: NHL Players In and Out of COVID Protocol

In COVID protocol

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman has been placed in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens placed forward Jake Evans and defenseman Alexander Romanov on the COVID protocol list.

Brooks Bratten: The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman Dante Fabbro in COVID protocol.

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have placed defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in NHL COVID protocol.

Sens Communications: The Senators have placed forward Nick Paul and defenseman Dillon Heatherington in COVID protocol.

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins have five players still in COVID protocol – Tristan Jarry, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that defenseman Jeremy Lauzon has been placed in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Jason Dickinson has been placed in COVID protocol.

Tom Gulitti: Still in COVID protocol but practicing are Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz, Vitek Vanecek, Dennis Cholowski and Nick Jensen. Defenseman Martin Fehervary is still in protocol and is not practicing.

Out of COVID protocol

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner are out of COVID protocol.

Nashville Predators: Forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Roman Josi were removed from COVID protocol.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies is out of COVID protocol and practicing.

New York Rangers: Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has been removed from COVID protocol.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forwards Derick Brassard and Scott Laughton, and goaltender Carter Hart are out of COVID protocol.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Dominik Simon and defenseman John Marino and Mike Matheson are out of COVID protocol and could play today.

“Once you test out of the protocol and you participate in practice, you’re essentially available to play. And so we’ll make decisions accordingly with respect to those guys.”

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Ryan Donato and defenseman Vince Dunn are out of protocol and should be able to return to the lineup.

St. Louis Blues: Forwards Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist have been removed from COVID protocol.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been activated from COVID protocol.