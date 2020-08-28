NHL News: NHL Postpones Thursday and Friday Night Games

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: The NHL announced that the four playoff games scheduled Thursday and Friday night have been postponed. Players on the eight teams decided to not play in protest of systemic racism and police brutality.

“After much discussion, NHL players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled,” the NHL and NHL Players’ Association said in a statement. “The NHL supports the players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly.”

Ryan Reaves on the difference between the NHL and other leagues.

“I think if you look around this room, there’s a lot of white athletes in here, and I think that’s the statement that’s being made right now,” Reaves said. “It’s great that the NBA did this and the MLB and the WNBA. They have a lot of Black players in those leagues. But for all these athletes in here just to take a stand and say, ‘You know what? We see the problem too and we stand behind you,’ I’d go to war with these guys. I hate their guts on the ice, but I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. This statement that they’ve made today is something that’s going to last.”

Pierre LeBrun: The HDA’s plan is to meet with players inside the bubble today as the players want to be further educated.

Hockey Diversity Alliance: Statement yesterday on the NHL’s response to racial injustice and violence.

“The Hockey Diversity Alliance is deeply saddened by the Jacob Blake shooting – year another example of police brutality against Black Americans that continues to go unabated and unaddressed in the communities where NHL teams play.

Earlier today, the HDA formally requested that Commissioner Bettman and the NHL suspended all playoff games today to allow players and fans to reflect on what happened and to send a message that human rights must take priority over sport.

Since forming in June 2020, the HDA has sought partnerships with the NHL and minor hockey leagues throughout Canada and the United States. We asked the NHL to sign the HDA Pledge which includes commitments to funding grassroots programs for BIPOC youth, funding impactful social justice initiatives, anti-racism education, targets for hiring and promoting Black individuals and businesses, and rule changes to make the culture of the game more inclusive.

We hope to be in a position to announce an agreement in respect of the Pledge commitments before the end of the playoffs.”